Akhilesh Yadav condemns attack on Arvind Kejriwal, says 'being violent is sign of defeat'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

After the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that party convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during his 'padayatra' in Delhi's Vikaspuri area, several party workers and INDIA bloc leaders on Friday (October 25) vehemently raised their voices against the incident. Taking to their respective social media handles, the leaders expressed strong condemnation, emphasizing that political violence has no place in India.

Opposition attacks BJP

As AAP alleged BJP’s involvement in the attack on party convener Arvind Kejriwal, INDIA bloc leaders voiced their support for the claim. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP (without directly naming it) and stated that resorting to violence is a sign of defeat.

"The news of the attack on Arvind Kejriwal during the padayatra in Delhi is both condemnable and concerning. There is no need to say who might have carried out this attack. Everyone knows whose political principles in Indian politics are violence and hatred. Being violent is a sign of defeat," the SP chief said.





Apart from Yadav, NCP leader Supriya Sule also condemned the incident. "I strongly condemn the attack on Arvind Kejriwal during his padayatra. Political violence has no place in India, and it undermines our democratic values," Sule said.

"We must ensure the safety of all leaders and reject violence in our political discourse," she added.





AAP furnishes claims against accused

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party presented claims that the accused (who attacked Kejriwal) is a BJP member. Taking to social media, AAP shared an image of the accused from the incident site, along with a screenshot of his Facebook profile where his bio mentions him as a BJP member.





Further, it is pertinent to note that the AAP leaders continue to hold the BJP responsible for the attack on Kejriwal. Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP orchestrated the attack through its goons and stated that if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP will bear full responsibility. Another AAP leader, Raghav Chadha, remarked, "In all these years, Kejriwal has not earned money but people's blessings. The prayers and blessings of people across the country protect Arvind Kejriwal."



READ MORE | AAP alleges Kejriwal attacked by BJP 'goons' during 'pad yatra', Delhi Police denies claim