AAP alleges Kejriwal attacked by BJP 'goons' during 'pad yatra', Delhi Police denies claim

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Friday attacked during a rally in the national capital, the AAP alleged and claimed that the attack was carried out by the BJP through its goons. The party also blamed the police and said that Delhi Police did not stop the BJP goons. Taking to social media, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the attack on Arvind Kejriwal is extremely condemnable and worrying. He alleged that the BJP has carried out this attack through its goons.

"If anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal, the entire responsibility will be on the BJP. We are not going to be afraid—the Aam Aadmi Party will remain steadfast on its mission," he said.

Taking to X, Saurabh Bhardwaj also stated that If anything happens to Kejriwal, BJP will be directly responsible for that. "When ED, CBI and jail did not work, now BJP people are getting @ArvindKejriwal attacked. If anything happens to Kejriwal, BJP will be directly responsible for that," he said.

Saurabh Bhardwaj further alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was interacting with locals and children when some "BJP goons" attempted to attack him. He added that the BJP is not able to digest the Love which is coming his way from people of Delhi.

Atishi briefs media on attack on Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said the people of Delhi have seen how low the BJP's dirty politics can stoop to. "Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by BJP goons during his Vikaspuri padyatra. The BJP knows that it cannot defeat AAP and Arvind Kejriwal in elections, that is why they have resorted to such dirty politics and want to kill Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

Saurabh Bhardwaj further said, "Arvind Kejriwal was holding a 'padyatra' in Vikaspuri area and meeting people there... I think the BJP is not able to digest the love and blessings that Arvind Kejriwal is getting from people. Today, people associated with the BJP have tried to attack Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier too, attempts have been made to hurt Arvind Kejriwal. When he was in jail, his insulin was stopped, attempts were made for his death."

Delhi Police denies claim

However, Delhi Police denied the claim and said there has been no attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and nothing has been thrown at him and no manhandling has taken place.

.