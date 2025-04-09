13 killed in lightning strikes in four districts of Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths and appealed to the people of the state to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

At least thirteen people were killed after being struck by lightning across four districts in Bihar, an official statement said on Wednesday. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Begusarai reported five deaths, Darbhanga four, Madhubani three and Samastipur one.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his deep condolences on the death of 13 people and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, the statement added.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the people to be very cautious during bad weather. "In case of bad weather, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department to protect yourself from lightning. Stay indoors and stay safe during bad weather," said the CM.

As per the Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25) report presented during the state assembly's budget session in February, the state recorded 275 deaths due to lightning or thunderstorms in the year 2023.

Bihar weather update

The weather took a sudden turn in Bihar on Wednesday. The Bihar Meteorological Department has issued an immediate warning, placing 70 blocks under a yellow alert, including the capital, Patna. According to the latest update, there is a forecast of strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 km/h along with lightning in these areas over the next three hours. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and take necessary safety measures.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several blocks in the state due to the possibility of heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms and storms. The affected blocks include: Saur Bazar, Murliganj, Madhepura, Satarkatiya, Ghailadh, Singheshwar, Banmankhi, Kumarkhand, Bhargama, Shankarpur, Gamharia, Supaul, Triveniganj, Pipra, Marauna, Kishanpur, Ghoghardiha, Pratapganj, Chhatapur, Raghopur, Saraigarh Bhaptiahi, Nirmali, Phulparas, Laukahi, and Basantpur.

People in these areas have been advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the alert period to ensure their safety.

