Bihar minister distributes 700 blankets in 40 degrees Celsius heat, draws flak as video goes viral Bihar Sports Minister and BJP MLA Surendra Mehta drew criticism and online attention after distributing blankets in 40°C heat during an event on April 6 in Ahiyaapur village, held to mark the BJP’s 45th foundation day.

Patna: Bihar Sports Minister and BJP MLA Surendra Mehta has stirred a wave of reactions online after distributing blankets to villagers in peak summer, with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius. The event, held on April 6 in Ahiyaapur village under Mansurchak block of Begusarai district, was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 45th foundation day celebrations. Over 700 people reportedly attended the event, where Mehta handed out blankets — referred to as ang vastra, a traditional cloth often given as a mark of respect — despite the sweltering April heat across North India. The move quickly triggered reactions on social media, where photos and videos from the ceremony went viral.

Many users questioned the practicality of distributing blankets at a time when most regions in Bihar are grappling with heatwave conditions. The gesture, meant as a symbolic honour, became the subject of memes, sarcastic commentary, and political criticism.

One such critique came from Tripura Congress secretary Sanjib Bhattacharya, who shared a clip of the event on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “As soon as the Congress party launched the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' campaign for the youth of Bihar, it sparked visible unease among BJP leaders in the state. So much so, that Bihar Sports Minister Surendra Mehta quickly rolled out a ‘blanket distribution’ scheme — in the middle of scorching summer.”

Addressing the gathering from a decorated stage, Mehta described the distribution as a sign of gratitude and honour towards the people. In a Facebook post following the event — which was later deleted — he wrote, “On the 45th foundation day of the world’s largest party committed to the upliftment of the poor and nation-building, we honoured people in Ahiyaapur by offering ang vastra. Jai BJP, Jai Bharat Mata.”

While the minister did not directly respond to the criticism, the optics of the gesture — distributing winter essentials during a heatwave — have sparked a broader conversation around timing, symbolism, and political messaging. The event comes in the lead-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, where the BJP, allied with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), is preparing to defend its political turf.