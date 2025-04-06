Patna: Armed robbers loot Rs 1.26 crore from businessman’s house, family held hostage Five armed men looted Rs 1.26 crore in cash and jewellery from the house of motor parts businessman Santosh Prakash in Patna's Nalanda Colony on Saturday morning. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation, deploying a dog squad and forensic team at the scene.

In a daring daylight robbery in Patna, armed criminals looted cash and valuables worth around Rs 1.26 crore from the residence of a local businessman. The incident took place in Nalanda Colony, located under Agamkuan police station limits, around 10:30 am on Saturday.

According to police, five unidentified men forced their way into the house of Santosh Prakash, son of the late Ramakant Prasad. The assailants held the family members at gunpoint and made away with approximately Rs 1.25 crore worth of jewellery and Rs 1.25 lakh in cash.

Santosh Prakash, who runs a motor parts business, informed the police immediately after the robbers fled. A team from Agamkuan police station, along with senior officers including East Patna SP Dr K Ramdas, reached the spot soon after and began investigation.

A dog squad and forensic science team were also deployed to assist in collecting evidence and identifying the culprits. Based on Prakash’s written complaint, a case has been registered under Agamkuan police station case number 290/25.

Police said efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the area and questioning locals for leads.