WTC points table update after Pakistan's historic Test series win over England

Pakistan registered a sensational 2-1 Test series win with a huge 9-wicket triumph over England in the third match on Saturday. The Three Lions suffered an embarrassing collapse in their second innings and set only a 36-run target which Shand Masood's side chased down before lunch on Day 3.
Despite a big loss, England remain sixth in the updated World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. With the 40.79 points win percentage, Ben Stokes-led England are placed sixth in the WTC points table while Pakistan overtook Bangladesh to jump to the 7th position.
Updated WTC Points Table after PAK vs ENG Test series
|Rank
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Draw
|Points
|PCT
|1.
|India
|11
|8
|2
|1
|98
|74.24
|2.
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|62.50
|3.
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|55.55
|4.
|South Africa
|7
|3
|3
|1
|40
|47.62
|5.
|New Zealand
|9
|4
|5
|0
|48
|44.44
|6.
|England
|19
|9
|9
|0
|93
|40.78
|7.
|Pakistan
|10
|4
|6
|0
|40
|33.33
|8.
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|6
|0
|33
|30.56
|9.
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|20
|18.52
