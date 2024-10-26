Saturday, October 26, 2024
     
WTC points table update after Pakistan's historic Test series win over England

WTC points table: England suffered a heavy 9-wicket defeat in the third Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday. Pakistan registered their first Test series win under Shan Masood's captaincy and witnessed a big jump in the WTC standings.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2024 13:05 IST
WTC points table
Image Source : GETTY England remained in the 6th position after a 1-2 series loss against Pakistan

Pakistan registered a sensational 2-1 Test series win with a huge 9-wicket triumph over England in the third match on Saturday. The Three Lions suffered an embarrassing collapse in their second innings and set only a 36-run target which Shand Masood's side chased down before lunch on Day 3.

Despite a big loss, England remain sixth in the updated World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. With the 40.79 points win percentage, Ben Stokes-led England are placed sixth in the WTC points table while Pakistan overtook Bangladesh to jump to the 7th position.

Updated WTC Points Table after PAK vs ENG Test series

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT
1. India 11 8 2 1 98 74.24
2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50
3. Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.55
4. South Africa 7 3 3 1 40 47.62
5. New Zealand 9 4 5 0 48 44.44
6. England 19 9 9 0 93 40.78
7. Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33
8. Bangladesh 9 3 6 0 33 30.56
9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

More to follow...

