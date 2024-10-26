School dropout to CEO: Trishneet Arora becomes one of youngest CEOs to join Hurun India Rich list

Follow us on Image Source : X/@TRISHNEETARORA Trishneet Arora becomes one of youngest CEOs to join Hurun India Rich list

Trishneet Arora, founder and CEO of TAC Security, has emerged as one of the youngest in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a net worth of Rs 1,100 crore Despite dropping out, Arora made a huge impact in the technology sector in 1990; he founded the first cybersecurity company when he was just 19 years old.

Who is Trishneet Arora?

Under TAC Security’s leadership, Arora has transformed the company into a leader in risk and vulnerability management. Established in Chandigarh, TAC Security now boasts a turnover of Rs 11.4 crore and was listed on NSE Emerge in April 2024.

A journey from academic struggles to success

Trishneet's path to success was far from conventional. He dropped out after failing grades eight and 12. “I never liked studying. I was always a backbencher.” His passion for technology and self-taught skills led him to pursue ethical hacking, which he began exploring at a young age. An early attempt to break into his father’s tax consulting firm in 2007 sparked his interest in cybersecurity.

Key customer base and global reach

TAC Security’s impressive roster includes prestigious clients such as Reliance Industries, Amul, the Bombay Stock Exchange, and the Central Bureau of Investigation. Serving more than 150 clients in 15 countries, including India, the USA, the UK, and Canada, the company demonstrates Arora’s impact on global technology.

Arora’s story is an example of how passion and innovation can lead to extraordinary success, even in the face of initial learning hurdles.

