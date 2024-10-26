7 Punjab Policemen including two DSPs suspended over Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interview

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Policemen escort jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as they bring him to produce before the Patiala House court in New Delhi.

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the suspension of six senior police officials, including two deputy inspectors, in connection with the job interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while on bail. The decision followed the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that the interview, which was broadcast on a secret channel, took place through video conferencing on September 3-4, 2022, when Bishnoi was in Kharar-CIA.

High-ranking officers under suspension

DSPs Gursher Sandhu and Sammer Vaneet are among the seven policemen suspended. The suspensions come as authorities probe how the interview, featuring Bishnoi from incarceration, was arranged and released publicly.

Security breach investigation

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding security protocols within Punjab’s prison system. The police department has launched an internal investigation to understand lapses that allowed a recorded interview from jail.

Details of the suspension

The sensitivity of the matter was emphasized in an order issued by state home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who immediately suspended the officials involved. The suspended officers are Deputy Superintendents Gursher Singh and Sub-Inspectors Reena, Jagatpal Jangu, Shaganjit Singh and Chief Constable Om Prakash of Samervani.

Gursher Singh was serving as DSP (Investigations) when Bishnoi was transferred from Tihar Jail to Kharar CIA in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Legal proceedings and charges

Two interrogations of Bishnoi in Bathinda jail were filed in March 2023. Following an investigation, the SIT registered an FIR against Bishnoi on February 5 under various sections of the IPC, including extortion and criminal conspiracy, and the Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2011.

However, the final report, filed in the Mohali court on October 9, only included charges under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation). The next day, the Supreme Court adjourned the case and fixed the next hearing for October 28.

