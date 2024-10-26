All about the app developer who bought 'JioHotstar' domain

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS 'JioHotstar' domain

The merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar was reportedly nearing completion, with the potential for both applications to combine into a single platform. This would mean that users might only need to install one app to access content from both JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. However, a domain named ‘JioHotstar’ had already been purchased by an app developer prior to the official announcement of the merger. Following the news of the merger, this individual presented a condition to Reliance regarding the domain name.

What does the app developer want?

The developer, based in Delhi, was willing to sell the JioHotstar.com domain on the condition that the company funded his further education. In a letter he shared online, he expressed that owning this domain could help fulfill his dream of studying at Cambridge. He elaborated on his aspirations, indicating that a merger would facilitate this opportunity.

What is his plan ahead?

In response to an inquiry from PTI, the anonymous techie shared that he had yet to receive any reply or proposal from Reliance. He expressed scepticism regarding the company's intention to offer compensation but admitted that he would be delighted if they did respond positively.

While several legal experts suggested that he had a "winnable case" and a possibility for significant compensation, he acknowledged the challenges of engaging in a legal battle against a well-resourced corporate entity, especially in India, where legal disputes could prove burdensome.

He remarked that the domain was available for purchase by anyone and hoped that Reliance might take a compassionate approach, possibly purchasing it for a fraction of the original asking price.

All you need to know about the app developer

In an interview with IndiaToday, the developer provided minimal information about himself. He was identified as a 28-year-old middle-class individual who grew up in Delhi, the son of a government employee and a homemaker.

He mentioned running a startup focused on film recommendation algorithms and discussed his ambition to pursue an executive MBA course at Cambridge University.

Although he had a background in technology, he also held a master's degree in psychology. He explained how he fused both fields to create an algorithm that recommended films based on users' personalities. Financial difficulties hindered the initial plan, but it allowed him to secure a place in a short program at Cambridge in 2021.

When asked about his intuition regarding the merger, he noted that he closely followed business news, suggesting that buying the domain was a mix of luck and foresight.

After observing growing speculation about the JioCinema and Hotstar merger, he purchased the domain for under Rs 5,000. He shared that before publishing his letter online, he had attempted to contact Reliance multiple times without success.

However, he believed that the company’s registration of the domain JioHotstar.in might prompt a response. After waiting for months without any feedback, he decided to make his situation public.

ALSO READ: BSNL outperforms Jio and Airtel, adds lakhs of subscribers in August