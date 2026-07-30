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Supreme Court seeks Centre's SOP on pellet gun use, issues notice on plea seeking ban

Reported ByAtul Bhatia  Written ByAnurag Roushan  
Published: ,Updated:

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the use of pellet guns while hearing a plea seeking a ban on their use for crowd control. The petition also seeks compensation for those injured during the July 20 Jantar Mantar police action.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at the Jantar Mantar during the students' protest in New Delhi.
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at the Jantar Mantar during the students' protest in New Delhi. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central government on a petition seeking a ban on the use of pellet guns for crowd control. The court has asked the Centre to explain the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) governing the use of pellet guns and under what circumstances they can be deployed. This comes after

the petition was filed by former Intelligence Bureau Special Director Yashovardhan Azad along with two persons who were allegedly injured by pellet gun fire during the police action at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest on July 20.

Supreme Court asks petitioners to modify plea

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked the petitioners to amend their plea, which currently seeks a complete ban on the use of pellet guns. The court indicated that the petition should be modified appropriately while simultaneously directing the Centre to place on record the SOP that governs the use of pellet guns by law enforcement agencies. The matter will now proceed after the government files its response.

More details to be added.

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