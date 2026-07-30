'Continue your duties fearlessly, I will take responsibility': CRPF chief to personnel amid pellet gun row

New Delhi:

As the controversy surrounding the alleged use of pellet guns during the NEET paper leak protests in Delhi intensified, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh urged personnel to carry out their duties "fearlessly", assuring them that he would take responsibility for their actions.

The remarks came amid growing criticism over the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) response during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, where clashes between protesters and security personnel triggered a political controversy. Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that he had seen pellet injuries and accused the police and the RAF of using electrically charged batons and nail-studded lathis during the protests.

Continue your duties fearlessly: CRPF chief

Addressing personnel at the CRPF investiture ceremony, Singh said, "As the Director General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions."

"Continue to perform your duties fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General," he said.

CRPF to conduct 'professional post-event assessment' of RAF action

Earlier, Singh had said a "professional post-event assessment" would be conducted into the action taken by Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel against anti-NEET protestors as the "agitation is called off, and assembled people have dispersed."

Speaking to news agency ANI in its first response after the allegation on the RAF for using pellet guns on protestors during the March 20 towards Parliament, the CRPF chief said the force headquarters will present its official view after the conclusion of the "assessment".

The RAF is a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trained for riot control, crowd management, and handling civil unrest.

Conducting a "professional post-event assessment" after every major operation is part of the CRPF's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The review will evaluate all aspects of the RAF's response and the overall operation.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi slams anti-paper leak bill, calls it band-aid when 'students need surgery' | Top Quotes

'No evidence of gunshot..': Delhi Police on viral claims that a protester sustained gunshot injuries