High Cholesterol? Know how does it start increasing, which test should be done and what is the normal range

Cholesterol is found in all the cells of the body. This cholesterol is necessary for making hormones in our body, vitamin D, and elements necessary for digesting food. Cholesterol is of two types, one is HDL which is called good cholesterol and the other is bad cholesterol which is called LDL. An increase in bad cholesterol in the body is considered dangerous. In simple language, cholesterol is a sticky substance like wax which sticks to our arteries and blood vessels. Many times its particles get mixed in the blood and obstruct the blood supply. When bad cholesterol increases due to high cholesterol, it can stop the blood supply anywhere in the heart or brain. Which can cause heart attack and stroke. Now it is most important to know how cholesterol increases.

Reasons for High Cholesterol:

Unhealthy food- Unhealthy food is considered to be the main reason for bad cholesterol. Cholesterol increases due to high saturated and trans fat content in food. Saturated fat is found in animal foods such as red meat, butter, and full-fat dairy products. Trans fat is found in processed food.

Lack of exercise- The second biggest reason for high cholesterol is being physically inactive. That means not doing physical exercise. People who are obese have a very high level of bad cholesterol. Therefore, always keep your weight under control.

Smoking- Smoking can be another reason for increasing LDL or bad cholesterol levels. Smoking can reduce good cholesterol in the body and increase bad cholesterol.

Health-related problems- If you have any kind of lifestyle disease or health-related problem then cholesterol can increase. For example, if you have diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney-related disease then also your cholesterol can be high.

Other reasons- Another reason for high cholesterol in the body can be your age and your gender. LDL cholesterol can increase with age. LDL is higher in men than women. Sometimes cholesterol levels can also be high due to genetic reasons.

Which test should be done for cholesterol?

To find out the cholesterol, you can get a lipid profile test done. This is a blood test for which you need to fast for 9-12 hours. This test reveals the range of LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, triglyceride, and total cholesterol in the body.

What is the normal range of cholesterol?

If your test report has arrived, the normal range of LDL cholesterol should be less than 100 mg/dL. The normal range of HDL cholesterol can be 40 mg/dL or more. The range of triglycerides should be less than 150 mg/dL.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

