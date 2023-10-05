Bihar: Two died due to food poisoning in Muzaffarpur, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Muzaffarpur Police to probe a case where two people died due to food poisoning

Muzaffarpur food poisoning: Two members of a family died while the other is critically ill in a food poisoning incident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, said police.

The incident was reported from Tehwara of Katra police station area. The deceased have been identified as 7-year-old Soni Kumari and 36-year-old Ramprasad Sahni.

"The family members' health started to deteriorate after they ate chapati and vegetables for their dinner at their home. The neighbours rushed them to a nearby hospital where two of them died," said Katra Police Station SHO Kumar Abhishek.

The district medical department has started investigating the matter, said police. The police have also started investigating the matter and more details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Woman shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Muzaffarpur