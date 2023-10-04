Bihar: Woman shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Muzaffarpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar Police investigating murder case of a woman in Muzaffarpur

Bihar crime news: In a shocking incident, a woman riding a motorcycle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, fell victim to a deadly attack on Tuesday (October 3) night when miscreants opened fire on her. The incident was captured in detail by a nearby CCTV camera.

The incident unfolded on Chandwara Ali Mirza Road, located within the jurisdiction of the Nagar police station in Muzaffarpur district in Bihar.

The audacious attack has raised concerns over the prevailing security situation. Reports indicate that a series of incidents have rattled urban areas, with criminals seemingly growing more emboldened.

The victim has been identified as Sajida Afrin, aged 35, who was shot dead while riding her motorcycle. The incident sent shockwaves in the area, prompting a swift response from residents and law enforcement. A crowd quickly gathered at the scene, adding to the chaos already unfolding among the victim's family members.

The Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and officials from the city police station promptly arrived to investigate the matter.

During their examination of the crime scene, a shell casing was discovered as crucial evidence. The victim's body was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. The incident was captured by a nearby CCTV camera, providing leads for investigators. The footage shows two assailants on a motorcycle carrying out the attack, leaving no room for doubt about the circumstances surrounding Sajida Afrin's death.

Preliminary information suggests that the victim had recently undergone physiotherapy treatment and was on her way home. It was during her return journey that the assailants, riding on a bike, approached her from behind and fired the fatal shot. After the heinous act, the culprits fled from the scene.

Multiple police stations have dispatched personnel to the incident site as outrage mounted among relatives of the deceased and local residents. Authorities are now thoroughly examining the CCTV footage to gather additional evidence that could lead to the identification and capture of the culprits.

When questioned about the incident, ASP Town Awadhesh Dixit said, “The murder took place in the city police station's jurisdiction. A special team from the District Investigation Unit (DIU) is actively involved in the ongoing investigation. Initial findings suggest a possible link to a land dispute, but the police are meticulously examining all aspects of the case to unravel the full truth behind this shocking incident”.

(With ANI inputs)

