Bihar STET 2023 result OUT at bsebstet.com, 79.79 percent candidates qualified

Bihar STET 2023 result download link: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 today, October 3 at its website. Candidates who appeared for Bihar STET 2023 can download the results from the official website, bsebstet.com.

According to the results, 3,00,726 candidates qualified for the exam. The link to the Bihar STET 2023 result is available on the official website, bsebstet.com which can be also downloaded from the link provided in this article. Candidates are required to enter their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided the Bihar STET 2023 result download easy steps below.

The board conducted the Bihar STET 2023 exam on September 4 and September 15 and a re-exam of the maths paper on September 18. The answer keys were published on September 19. The candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 20.

Bihar STET 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website, bsebstet.com

Click on the respective link given on the homepage

Enter your username, password and click on submit

Bihar STET 2023 result will appear on the screen

Download the Bihar STET 2023 result and save it for future reference

Bihar STET 2023 result: Marking Scheme

As per the official notification, the Bihar STET 2023 exam consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark. There is no penalty for incorrect answers. The Bihar Board administered the STET 2023 exam in two rounds, with Paper 1 aiming to recruit secondary school teachers and Paper 2 aiming to recruit senior secondary teachers.

Bihar STET 2023 result direct download link

Bihar STET 2023 result: Passing Marks

Candidates from the General category are required to secure 50 per cent marks in the exam while the candidates from the BC, and EBC categories are required to secure 45.5 per cent. Candidates from SC, ST, PwD, and women are required to score a minimum of 40 per cent marks to pass the exam.