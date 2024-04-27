‘Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc plans to have five PMs in 5 years if elected’: PM Modi says NDA leading 2-0

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 27) launched a scathing attack on the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc and said that they are not “at the doorstep of forming a government” but are mulling to have five prime ministers in five years if voted to power in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections. PM Modi’s remarks came while addressing an election rally at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra where polls will be held in the third phase of seven-phased elections on May 7.

PM Modi takes dig at I.N.D.I.A bloc

“The Opposition bloc cannot even reach a three-digit figure or at the doorstep of forming a government, but has plans to have one prime minister every year if they get a chance,” he said.

"In Karnataka, Congress has planned to rotate the post of the chief minister by handing it to the deputy chief minister after 2.5 years. They had this arrangement in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well," he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated his appeasement charge at Congress and alleged that the grand old party wants to extend the "Karnataka model wherein Muslims were inducted in the 27 per cent quota for OBCs", in the entire country.

"The Congress-led alliance has vowed to murder social justice. Congress wants to change the Constitution and rob Dalits, OBCs of quota benefits for religion-based reservation," he said and accused the Congress of stooping low for appeasement and vote bank politics.

PM Modi slams Congress over Ram Mandir issue

The Prime Minister slammed Congress over the issue of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and said that it declined the invitation for its consecration.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over wealth distribution, Modi said, "The Congress shehzade wants to search your wealth and distribute it to those who the party had said to have the first right on the country's resources".

"The Congress wanted to impose inheritance tax and rob people of their inheritance. Such people shouldn't get even a slight chance of coming to power," he added.

He said that after the end of the second phase of voting, the NDA is leading 2-0 in the elections.

"Kolhapur is known as a football hub. With the second phase of polling completed, I will say the NDA is leading 2-0 while the Congress alliance engaged in anti-India policies and politics of hate has scored two self-goals," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | PM Modi ups ante on Congress at Bihar rally: ‘Supreme Court verdict on EVMs tight slap on Oppn'