PM Modi ups ante on Congress at Bihar rally: ‘Supreme Court verdict on EVMs tight slap on Opposition’

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 26) remarked on the Supreme Court’s verdict on judgment on cross-verification of votes and said that the verdict was a “karara tamacha” (tight slap) on the Opposition which committed a “sin of creating distrust against Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)” among people. The Prime Minister’s remarks came shortly after the top court judgment by which pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast through EVMs with VVPAT were rejected.

PM Modi also cornered the Opposition during an election rally in Bihar’s Araria and charged it with attempting to “steal” reservations meant for OBC’s, SCs and STs “for the sake of vote bank of Muslims”.

"When the Congress, the RJD and other INDIA bloc parties were in power, the poor, backwards and Dalits used to be deprived of their votes through booth capture. With the introduction of Electronic Voting Machines, they are no longer able to play their old game. Hence, they committed the sin of creating distrust against EVMs," he alleged.

"But today, the highest court of the country has delivered a verdict a few hours earlier which comes as a tight slap (karara tamacha) on these parties", the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi on reservations

PM Modi referred to the recent decision by the Congress-led Karnataka government to include all Muslims of the state under the OBC quota, and said that the party has “stolen” the reservations meant for the OBCs and transferred the benefits to the Muslims.

The grand old party wanted to replicate the "conspiracy" in the rest of the country, including in Bihar where its ally "has not spoken a word against" the move in the southern state, he alleged. "Being an OBC myself, I know the hardships faced by the backward classes", said Modi, adding, "in future, they may loot reservations for SCs and STs as well".

PM Modi on previous Manmohan Singh government

PM Modi said that the previous UPA government led by Manmohan Singh had given its assent for reservations to Muslims, and slammed the Congress and its “ecosystem” for “trying to browbeat me, without success”.

He reiterated that the Congress manifesto bore “imprints of Muslim League”, and said that the party’s “injustice towards Hindus stands exposed”.

"I say poor people have the first claim on the country's resources. Congress, RJD and their allies say the first claim is of their vote bank. They want to steal your belongings, even mangalsutras of women", the Prime Minister alleged.

"The Congress people do not want you to bequeath your property to your children", Modi alleged, in an apparent reference to Sam Pitroda's remark on inheritance tax in the US.

(With PTI inputs)

