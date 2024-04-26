PM Modi targets TMC government over teachers' job scam in West Bengal's Malda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally

Amid the second phase of voting in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a scathing attack on Mamta Banejee's Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) on Friday. Comparing the TMC, as party of scams, PM Modi asserted that TMC indulges in scams, but the brunt of it has to be bear by the whole state.





Speaking in West Bengal's Malda, PM Modi said, "Today Bengal's honour has been lost under Trinamool rule; development has stopped. Corruption has taken root in the state, and the people are suffering."

During the speech, PM Modi further targeted TMC over the school job scam. He said the teacher recruitment scam and the cancellation of the opening have snatched around the livelihoods of the 26000 families. He said, "Youths of West Bengal have suffered due to the "cut-and-commission" culture of the party, which is now "synonymous with scams." The PM further highlighted that the youths, who had taken loans to pay bribes to TMC leaders, are burdened by this situation.

It is pertinent to note that recently, the Calcutta High Court called the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools "null and void'. The court, in its order, further calls for the cancellation of all appointments made through it.

"The TMC indulges in scams for which the people of the state have to suffer. The party has been playing with the future of the youths of Bengal," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, on CAA, PM Modi hit out at the Congress and the TMC for spreading false information regarding the act. He said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act "is about granting citizenship and not snatching it."

"There is a competition for appeasement going on between these two parties. The Congress wants to grab your property, and the TMC is not uttering even a single word against this. The state government is working to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal, and the Congress is talking about distributing your wealth among those," PM Modi said.