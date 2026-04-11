Lalu Prasad Yadav appeals to Supreme Court in 'land for jobs' corruption case

New Delhi:

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision in the ‘Land for Jobs’ corruption case. A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotishwar Singh will hear the petition on April 13.

Earlier, Justice Ravinder Dutt Deja of the Delhi High Court had rejected Lalu’s request to quash the FIR and charge sheets filed against him. The court also upheld three charge sheets filed in the case and recognized the lower court’s cognizance of the matter.

Allegations in the ‘land for jobs’ case

The case relates to alleged corruption during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. Authorities claim that in the West Central Zone of Indian Railways in Jabalpur, “Group D” railway jobs were allegedly allocated in exchange for gifted or transferred land.

Lalu had argued that the FIR, investigation, and charge sheets were legally flawed, asserting that the CBI had not obtained prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, making the proceedings invalid.