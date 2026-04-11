CSK vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Super Kings host Capitals in look for first season win

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings are desperate to open their account as they take on Delhi Capitals in their fourth clash in the Indian Premier League 2026. The five-time champions have endured a frustrating start to the season, failing to register a win so far in their first three matches, and the pressure is beginning to build within the camp. CSK have suffered losses to Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru away from home and to Punjab Kings at their own home in Chepauk. The MA Chidambaram Stadium does not seem to be the same fortress that CSK once used to boast about. They have lost their last six matches at the venue. As they return home, the Super Kings will be hoping for a change in fortunes after a horror start to 2026.

CSK are in a transition, having roped in youngsters to build their squad for the future. The five-time champions have been labelled as playing outdated cricket, which they are trying to change now. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was asked whether his approach is 'outdated'. Fleming rejected those suggestions, asserting that he remains very much in touch with the modern T20 game despite recent setbacks. "Criticism is fair when you don't do well," he said, while pointing out that his year-round involvement in coaching and player auctions across competitions keeps him closely aligned with global T20 trends. "Look, I'm coaching throughout the year and two other competitions, and I'm doing auctions across a lot of players. So it's not that I just turn off and then come to the IPL without an idea of where the game is going.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, come into this fixture looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat against the Gujarat Titans. DC came within touching distance of their 211-run chase against GT; however, they failed to cross the line with David Miller going back unbeaten on 41 from 20 balls. The Capitals’ bowling unit will play a crucial role, especially against a CSK side searching for rhythm. If they can strike early and put pressure on the hosts, DC could seize control of the contest. With both teams having plenty to prove, this encounter promises to be an intense battle as CSK chase their first win and DC aim to return to winning ways.

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