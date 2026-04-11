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CSK vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Super Kings host Capitals in look for first season win

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Updated:

CSK vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as they look for their first win in the Indian Premier League 2026. CSK have lost all of their first three matches this tournament.

CSK host DC at Chepauk.
CSK host DC at Chepauk. Image Source : Image: AP, Design: IndiaTV
New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings are desperate to open their account as they take on Delhi Capitals in their fourth clash in the Indian Premier League 2026. The five-time champions have endured a frustrating start to the season, failing to register a win so far in their first three matches, and the pressure is beginning to build within the camp. CSK have suffered losses to Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru away from home and to Punjab Kings at their own home in Chepauk. The MA Chidambaram Stadium does not seem to be the same fortress that CSK once used to boast about. They have lost their last six matches at the venue. As they return home, the Super Kings will be hoping for a change in fortunes after a horror start to 2026.

CSK are in a transition, having roped in youngsters to build their squad for the future. The five-time champions have been labelled as playing outdated cricket, which they are trying to change now. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming was asked whether his approach is 'outdated'. Fleming rejected those suggestions, asserting that he remains very much in touch with the modern T20 game despite recent setbacks. "Criticism is fair when you don't do well," he said, while pointing out that his year-round involvement in coaching and player auctions across competitions keeps him closely aligned with global T20 trends. "Look, I'm coaching throughout the year and two other competitions, and I'm doing auctions across a lot of players. So it's not that I just turn off and then come to the IPL without an idea of where the game is going.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, come into this fixture looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat against the Gujarat Titans. DC came within touching distance of their 211-run chase against GT; however, they failed to cross the line with David Miller going back unbeaten on 41 from 20 balls. The Capitals’ bowling unit will play a crucial role, especially against a CSK side searching for rhythm. If they can strike early and put pressure on the hosts, DC could seize control of the contest. With both teams having plenty to prove, this encounter promises to be an intense battle as CSK chase their first win and DC aim to return to winning ways.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Latest Updates

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  • 6:45 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live updates: Capitals' heartbreaking loss

    The Capitals won their opening two matches of the season - one against Lucknow Super Giants and the other against the Mumbai Indians. They were on the course of a third straight win, but fell one run short against the Gujarat Titans a few days ago. They needed to chase 211 in Ahmedabad, and were struggling before David Miller reignited the hopes. He could have won them the game, but failed to do so when two were needed off two balls. DC will look to bounce back now.

  • 6:37 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    CSK vs DC IPL 2026 live: Winless Chennai host Delhi at Chepauk

    Chennai Super Kings are struggling. There is no doubt about it. The five-time champions have started their IPL 2026 campaign on the back of three consecutive losses. Two away, one at home. Their fortress, Chepauk, is no longer their fortress. They have lost six matches in a row there now. And it could well be seven today if they fail to stop a strong Delhi side.

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