Box Office Report [May 24, 2026]: Chand Mera Dil, Karuppu, Drishyam 3, Krishnavataram and others

New Delhi:

The box office these days is witnessing a mix of romance, suspense-thrillers, and action-packed films. On one hand, the love story in the Bollywood film Chand Mera Dil is resonating with audiences; on the other, Mohanlal's successful suspense-thriller Drishyam 3 continues to keep viewers hooked with its intriguing mystery.

Let's take a look at how the other films fared on May 24, 2026.

Chand Mera Dil

Ananya Panday and Lakshya's Chand Mera Dil is making a strong impression on audiences. The film's storyline and songs are being widely appreciated by the public. After a slow start, the film is now gradually gaining momentum. On its first Sunday, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore, marking its highest single-day collection within its opening three days. Prior to this, on Saturday, the film had earned Rs 3.75 crore. Consequently, the total collection for Chand Mera Dil over its first three days has reached Rs 11.10 crore.

Drishyam 3

There is palpable excitement among audiences regarding Mohanlal's suspense-thriller, Drishyam 3. Capitalising on the Sunday holiday, the film earned Rs 13.95 crore on its fourth day. Previously, on Saturday, the film had earned Rs 13.70 crore. Thus, the total collection for Drishyam 3 over its opening four days has reached Rs 54.55 crore.

Karuppu

Suriya and Trisha's Karuppu continues to maintain its momentum even in its second week. Delivering a stellar performance on its 10th day, marking its second Sunday, the film earned Rs 16.74 crore. Meanwhile, the film's total collection over these 10 days has reached Rs 148.55 crore. The film is now poised to cross the Rs 150-crore milestone very soon.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Audiences are enjoying the comedy in Ayushmann Khurrana's film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, albeit gradually, as the film's box office earnings are progressing at a rather slow pace. On its 10th day, a Sunday, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore. Prior to this, on Saturday, the film's collection stood at Rs 2.75 crore. Consequently, over a span of 10 days, the film's total collection has reached Rs 36.35 crore.

Krishnavataram: Part 1

Krishnavataram: Part 1, a film depicting the divine exploits of Lord Krishna, continues to perform well at the box office, even in its third week of release. On its 18th day, marking its third Sunday, the film added another Rs 2.39 crore to its earnings. As of now, the film's cumulative collection has reached Rs 28.88 crore.

Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama, Raja Shivaji, has now entered its fourth week in theaters. The film continues to consistently draw in audiences in significant numbers. On its fourth Monday, the 24th day of its run, the film earned Rs 1.30 crore. Thus, the film's total collection over these 24 days has reached Rs 92.07 crore.

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