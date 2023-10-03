Bihar BSEB STET Result 2023 releasing today at 2.30 PM, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSEB STET Result 2023 today, October 3

BSEB SET Result 2023, BSEB SET Result 2023 update: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 today, October 3. The candidates who sat for the exam can download Bihar STET 2023 results from the official website, bsebstet.com.

The board revealed the result date and time via social media platform X (previously known as Twitter). The results will be made public at 2:30 PM on the official website. It is recommended that candidates keep abreast of the latest updates by regularly visiting the official website.

The STET 2023 examination was conducted statewide from September 4 to 15, with two shifts scheduled - 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The answer keys were released on September 19. The candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 20. Once the result is out, the candidates will be able to download BSEB SET Result 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Bihar STET 2023 results?

Visit the official website of BSEB, bsebstet.com

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BSEB SET Result 2023'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to enter the required credentials

BSEB SET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download and save BSEB SET Result 2023 for future reference

Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 was held for the recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Paper one was conducted for the secondary level and paper 2 was conducted for the higher secondary level.