Image Source : FILE Teacher recruitment case: Calcutta High Court cancels entire 2016 panel

The Calcutta High Court on Monday cancelled the entire panel of 2016 SSC recruitment. The court also instructed the administration to take action on fresh appointments in the next 15 days.

Meanwhile, the court allowed a single exception in the case. The court allowed Soma Das, a cancer victim, to keep her job.

This is a developing story.