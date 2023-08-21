Teacher recruitment scam: SC refuses to give interim relief to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Trinamool Congress General Secretary and Abhishek Banerjee arrives to appear before CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) in connection with the alleged teachers recruitment scam, in Kolkata,

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging a Calcutta High Court order refusing to give interim relief to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee against the CBI and ED interrogation in a recruitment irregularities case. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that it was not inclined to entertain the plea at this stage. The bench said that the West Bengal government could approach the Calcutta High Court for appropriate relief.

The West Bengal government had filed the plea in the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court on July 8 refused to give interim relief to Banerjee against the CBI and ED interrogation. The high court had said that Banerjee was not entitled to any interim relief as the allegations against him were serious in nature.

The CBI and ED are probing allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of Group-D staff in the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC). Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is one of the accused in the case.

The Supreme Court's decision is a setback for the West Bengal government and Banerjee. It is likely to pave the way for the CBI and ED to interrogate Banerjee in the case.

The case is likely to have political implications in West Bengal. The TMC is facing a number of corruption allegations, and the case against Banerjee is seen as a major challenge to the party.

Also read | Setback for TMC's Abhishek Banerjee as SC refuses to stay probe in West Bengal teacher recruitment scam

Also read | Teacher recruitment scam: Abhishek Banerjee writes to ED, says can’t appear before it due to prior engagement