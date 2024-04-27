CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play for match 46?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL CSK and SRH batters.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 pitch report: Chennai Super Kings host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 as the two teams go head-to-head at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The batting might of SRH now turns to Chepauk for CSK's second home game in a row.

Chennai are playing three games on trot at home but their first outing at Chepauk ended in a heartbreaking loss to Lucknow Super Giants when LSG chased down the highest target at the venue - 211. They would be hoping for better returns at home as CSK are no longer in the top four and are hardly winning away from home.

Meanwhile, LSG were hammered away by Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home as they failed to chase down 207 as their big batting had a rare off day. SRH would want to get away from that off day and return to the winning ways at the slow turner of Chepauk.

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk generally offers decent help to the spinners with the ball turning well and the surface being slow. The last game was a high-scoring affair between CSK and LSG and no spinner could have taken a wicket. With SRH playing here, expect another high-scoring contest.

There have been 80 IPL matches played here and teams batting first have won 47 of those with the chasing sides being on the backfoot - 33 wins. The highest score at the venue is 246, which CSK made in 2010 and the lowest is 70, by RCB vs CSK.

MA Chidambaram Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 80

Matches Won Batting First - 47

Matches Won Batting Second - 33

Highest Team Innings - 246/5 (Chennai Super Kings) v Rajasthan Royals

Lowest Team Innings - 70 (Royal Challengers Bangalore) v Chennai Super Kings

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 201/6 (Punjab Kings) vs CSK

Average Score Batting First - 164.10

CSK's squad:

MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi

SRH's squad:

Jaydev Unadkat, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Pat Cummins (c), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Reddy, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Akash Maharaj Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Umran Malik