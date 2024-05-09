Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 result declared: How to download scorecards?

Follow us on Image Source : KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 result out

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the class 10th board or SSLC exam results. As per the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 73.40 per cent, a decline from the last three year's pass percentage. In 2023, the pass percentage was 83.89; in 2022, it was 85.13 per cent. Due to decline in the pass percentage, the state government has brought changes in the result process. A decrease in qualifying marks and an increase in grace marks have been announced by the government. The qualifying marks have now been reduced from 35% to 25%, and the grace marks have been increased from 10% to 20%.

Students who appeared in the Karnataka Class 10th board exam 2024 can download their scorecards using their roll number and other details on the login page. The link to the resuts can be accessed at kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english/ and karresults.nic.in.

This year, the Karantaka SSLC exams were conducted between March 25 and April 6 wherein 8,59,967 students appeared for the exam, of which, 6,31,204 students passed. Students can now download their results by following the easy steps given below.

Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 LIVE updates

How to download Karnataka SSLC Result 2024?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'Karnataka SSLC Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter the roll number, date of birth and other details

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 for future reference

Direct link to download Karnataka Class 10th result 2024

Details on Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 Scorecards

Name of the Student

Roll Number

Registration Number

Name of the Examination

Board Name

Subject Name

Marks Obtained

Total Marks

Final Result (Pass or Fail)

Revaluation Date

Students who are not happy with their Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 result, can apply for revaluation, and re-checking. The details for the application submission will be shared in due course. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.