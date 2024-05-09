Thursday, May 09, 2024
     
  5. Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 LIVE: KSEAB 10th result announced, direct link here
Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 has been released today, May 9 via a press conference. Students who appeared in the class 10th board exams can download their scorecards from the official website of KSEAB, karresults.nic.in, or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The link to the results can be checked here.

Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 09, 2024 10:51 IST
Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result declared

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the must-awaited class 10 final exam results today, May 9. The announcement of results was made via a press conference scheduled at 10:30 AM. Students who have taken the class 10th board exam can obtain their scorecards from the official websites of KSEAB, such as karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka SSLC exam of 2024 was carried out from March 25 to April 6. Practical and oral exams for JTS were conducted on April 8. The board made special arrangements for differently-abled students by granting them an extra hour for a three-hour question paper and 40 minutes for a two-hour question paper.

Students are advised to stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates

 

Live updates :Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 LIVE

  • May 09, 2024 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result download link

    The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the SSLC 2024 Exam - 1 Result. Students can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login. The direct link to results can be accessed by clicking on the above link.

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result

  • May 09, 2024 10:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result: Press conference begins

    The Karnataka Board has started the press conference for Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result. Soon, Pass percentage, Gender-wise result, District/Region-wise result and other details will be shared.

  • May 09, 2024 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are details to be shared in Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result press conference?

    The Karnataka Board will share the following details in the Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result press conference.

    • Pass percentage
    • Gender-wise result
    • District/Region-wise result
    • Topper list
  • May 09, 2024 10:33 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result anytime

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result will be released anytime. Students are advised to keep their credentials ready for latest updates.

  • May 09, 2024 10:26 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result via SMS?

    All you need to type a message in this format: KAR10Roll number and send it to 56263. After that, you will instantly receive your result status on your mobile number.

     

  • May 09, 2024 10:23 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result: How to check scorecards?

    • Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in
    • Click on the 'Result'
    • Click on 'Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result download link'
    • It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide credentials
    • After, the result will appear on the screen
    • Download and save Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result for future reference
  • May 09, 2024 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result: Last year's pass percentage

    In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 83.89 percent. 

  • May 09, 2024 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    kseab.karnataka.gov.in official website not working

    Due to heavy traffic on the official website, https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/ not responding.

  • May 09, 2024 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    15 minutes to go!

    Only 15 minutes left for the announcement of  Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024. Keep checking this space for latest updates.

  • May 09, 2024 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result: Grading System

    91-100 Marks = A+ grade
    81-90 Marks = A grade
    71-80 marks = B+ grade
    61-60 marks = B grade
    51-60 marks – C+ grade
    35-50 marks = C grade

  • May 09, 2024 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are details be shared by KSEAB in press conference?

    KSEAB will share the following details in the class 10th result press conference:

    • Pass percentage.
    • Total students.
    • Gender-wise result.
    • Division/grade-wise result.
    • District/region-wise pass percentage. 
    • Supplementary exam, scrutiny details.
    • Other details.
  • May 09, 2024 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Websites to check KSEAB Karanataka SSLC Result 2024

    – sslc.karnataka.gov.in

    – karresults.nic.in

  • May 09, 2024 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2024?

    The students are required to follow the below-given steps to download Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result.

    • Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.
    • Click on the 'result' tab
    • Now, click on the respective link of result which will redirect you to the login page
    • Now, you need to enter your credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and other details
    •  Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result will appear on the screen
    • Download and save for future reference
  • May 09, 2024 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result: Where to check scores

    Once Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 results are announced, students can check their results on karresults.nic.in.

  • May 09, 2024 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Over 8 lakh students awaiting Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 results

    This year, approximately 800,000 students took the SSLC or Class 10 final exam. The results will be announced today, May 9, at 10:30 am.

  • May 09, 2024 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When was Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 conducted?

    Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 was conducted on March 25 and concluded on April 6.

  • May 09, 2024 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: Login Credentials required

    Students are required to keep the following credentials ready to check their results smoothly.

    - Roll Number/Registration Number

    -Date of Birth

