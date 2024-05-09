Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 LIVE: KSEAB 10th result announced, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam 2024 Result declared

Karnataka SSLC Result 2024 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the must-awaited class 10 final exam results today, May 9. The announcement of results was made via a press conference scheduled at 10:30 AM. Students who have taken the class 10th board exam can obtain their scorecards from the official websites of KSEAB, such as karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka SSLC exam of 2024 was carried out from March 25 to April 6. Practical and oral exams for JTS were conducted on April 8. The board made special arrangements for differently-abled students by granting them an extra hour for a three-hour question paper and 40 minutes for a two-hour question paper.

