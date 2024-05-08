Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024 to be declared tomorrow, check when and where to download scores

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, May 8

Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will announce the class 10th board exam results 2024 tomorrow, May 9. As per the official announcement, the results will be released at 10.30 AM through a press conference. After that, the students can download Karnataka SSLC 10th results from the official website, karresults.nic.in.

The official notice reads, 'Date: 09.05.2024 at 10.30 am Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board, 6th Road, Malleswaram, Bangalore-560003. A press conference has been called here. The result can be viewed at https://karresults.nic.in on Date:09.05.2024 after 10.30 am.'

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exam this year, of which 4.5 lakh are male and 4.3 lakh are female students. The board conducted the class 10th exams from March 25 to April 6. The practical and oral exams for JTS students were conducted on April 8. Differently, abled candidates were allowed to take one hour extra for three-hour long exams and 40 minutes of extra time for two-hour long exams.

How to download Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in

Click on the 'Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024' link

Enter your name, and other details

Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024 for future reference

Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024: Details on Marksheet

Students can check the following details on their Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024 Marksheet.

Name of student

Roll Number

Registration Number

Name of Exam

Board Name

Subject Name

Obtained marks

Total marks

Subject name

Final Result

Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024: Passing Criteria

To pass Karnataka Class 10th 2024 exams, the students are required to score at least 30 per cent marks in each external exam and 35 percent in aggregate in the subjects of external and internal assessment.

How to download Karnataka Class 10th Result 2024 via SMS?