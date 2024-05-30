Manmohan Singh accuses PM Modi of lowering gravity of PM's office: 'No PM has uttered such hateful words'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE PM Modi with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Punjab Lok Sabha elections: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came down heavily on Narendra Modi and accused him of lowering the dignity of public discourse and the gravity of PM's office.

Manmohan Singh also targeted the BJP government over Agniveer scheme and appealed Punjab voters to expose them. Singh said, " BJP govt imposed Agniveer scheme. It thinks value of patriotism, service is only 4 years, shows their fake nationalism."

In a letter released ahead of seventh phase polling, Singh said, "Only Congress can ensure a growth-oriented progressive future where democracy and Constitution will be safeguarded." Manmohan Singh also appealed to Punjab voters to give love, peace, fraternity, and harmony a chance and vote for development and inclusive progress.

'PM Modi indulged in most vicious form of hate speeches'

Mounting an attack on Modi, Singh said, "I have been keenly following the political discourse during this election campaign. Modi ji has indulged in the most vicious form of hate speeches, which are purely divisive in nature. Modi ji is the first prime minister to lower the dignity of public discourse, and thereby the gravity of the office of the prime minister. "No prime minister in the past has uttered such hateful, unparliamentary and coarse terms, meant to target either a specific section of the society or the opposition. He has also attributed some false statements to me. I have never in my life singled out one community from the other. That is the sole copyright of the BJP," the former prime minister said.

Interistingly, in one of the poll rallies, PM Modi had accused Manmohan Singh of saying that Muslims have the first right on the country's resources.