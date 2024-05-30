List of major T20 World Cup records ahead of 2024 edition; Virat Kohli dominates various charts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup 2022 clash against England in Adelaide on November 10, 2022

Tournament co-hosts United States and their neibours Canada are set to kick off the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 1. Records and milestones will be shattered once again with the biggest names in T20 cricket set to display their talent in the upcoming ninth edition.

India's star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be under focus as fans are unlikely to witness the dynamic duo beyond the ninth edition. Both boasts impressive records in the tournament history having scored combined 2,104 runs so far.

Kohli dominates various batting records but Indian cricketers lack in bowling leaderboard with Ravichandran Ashwin being the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue. So, let's take a look at major T20 World Cup records ahead of the 2024 edition.

T20 World Cup batting records

Virat Kohli broke the record for the most runs during the previous edition of the tournament in 2022. Kohli dominates the most runs chart with 1141 runs in just 25 innings and is 125 runs ahead of retired Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene. Among active cricketers, Rohit Sharma has scored the second-highest 963 runs in 36 innings and David Warner has 806 runs in 34 innings.

Notably, Kohli is yet to register a century in the T20 World Cup but dominates the most fifty plus scores chart. Kohli has recorded 14 fifty-plus scores in 25 innings, six more than Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle. Kohli also holds the record for most runs in single edition having scored 319 runs in just six innings in the 2014 edition where India finished as runners-up.

New Zealand's former skipper Brendon McCullum holds the record for highest score in tournament. The Kiwi batter smashed 123 off 58 balls against Banglades during the 2012 World Cup which still remains a record till date. England captain Jos Buttler boasts the highest strike rate record having scored 799 runs at an amazing strike rate of 144.48 so far.

In most sixes record, the Caribbean legend Chris Gayle confortably tops the chart with 63 sixes in 31 innings and is followed by Rohit Sharma (35) and Jos Buttler (33). Kohli is on the verge of breaking Mahela Jayawardene's record for most fours as he need only nine fours to top the chart in the 2024 edition.

T20 World Cup bowling records

The veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan comfortably tops the bowling chart with 47 wickets in 35 innings, eight wickets ahead of second-best Shahid Afridi and 15 wickets ahead of India's Ravichandran Ashwin, who is not part of the 2024 edition, is second among active cricketers with most wickets in World Cup.

The former Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis holds the best figures record for his famous six wickets for eight against Zimbabwe in the 2012 World Cup. The veteran Sunil Narine boasts best economy rate record (bowlers with miminum of 30 overs bowled) despite featuning in just two editions. Narine took 15 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 5.17.

Shakib Al Hasan and Saeed Ajmal recorded the highest three four-wicket hauls each in tournament history but never picked a five-fer. Sri Lanka's current T20I captain Wanindu Hasaranga dominated the last two editions to hold the record for most wickets in single edition. Hasaraga took 16 wickets in eight innings in the 2021 edition in the UAE and 15 wickets in eight innings in the last edition in 2022.