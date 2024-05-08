Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2024 to be DECLARED tomorrow, check websites, how to download, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2024 tomorrow, May 9

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the class 12th board exam 2024 results tomorrow, May 9. As per the official announcement, the results will be declared at 3 PM through a press conference by State Education Minister Shivan Kutty. After that, the students will be able to download their marksheets from the official websites, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresult.nic.in.

In order to download Kerala DHSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024, students are required to enter their login credentials such as date of birth, captcha, and other details on the login page. Students will be able to get their DHSE original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the result declaration.

This year, Kerala DHSE Plus Two exam 2024 was conducted on March 1, 2024. The exams for subjects without practical components were conducted from 9.30 pm to 12.15 pm. Practical exams were conducted between 9.30 am and 11.45 am. Additionally, biology and music exams were conducted between 9.30 am and 11:55 am and 9:30 am and 11:15 am respectively.

Kerala DHSE Plus Two exam 2024 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of Kerala Directoate of Higher Education

Navigate the link to the 'Kerala DHSE Plus Two exam 2024 resuls'

It will redirect you to the log in window where you need to provide required information

Kerala DHSE Plus Two exam 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save Kerala DHSE Plus Two exam 2024 results for future reference

Websites to check results

pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

In 2023, the results for HSE and vocational higher secondary education were announced on May 25. The results were announced by State Education Minister V Shivan Kutty at the Secretariat PRD chamber. The exams were conducted between March 10 and 30. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.37 per cent.