Pune RTO cancels temporary registration certificate of Porsche. What is process of registering car in India?

Vehicle registration in India: The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has cancelled the temporary registration certificate of the Porsche Taycan involved in the May 19 accident that resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals in their 20s. The car had a temporary registration and It was operating on city roads without a permanent registration because the owner had not paid the Rs 1,758 fee required to complete the registration formalities. Let's learn about temporary registration and the process register a vehicle permanently in India.

What is temporary registration?

A temporary temporary number is assigned by the dealership from which the vehicle is purchased which serves the purpose when the vehicle is brand new and is yet to be permanently registered. This unique number is normally valid for a period of a maximum of one month, in which the vehicle should be registered by the concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO) authority. One can apply for the extension of the period of temporary registration to the Registering Authority by specifying the reason and period up to which the extension is required.

Rules for temporary registration of vehicle

A temporary registration certificate (TRC) is issued by the RTO to allow a newly purchased vehicle to be driven legally on the road for a limited period until the permanent registration process is complete.

It is legal to drive a vehicle in India with a temporary number plate.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the owner must apply for temporary registration at the time of purchasing a vehicle.

The temporary registration number must be prominently displayed on the vehicle, either painted or affixed on a plate.

A vehicle with a temporary registration can be driven legally for 30 days from the date of issue. If the permanent registration process is not completed within this period, the owner can apply for an extension. Here are the detailed guidelines regarding the temporary registration and extension process:

Failing to obtain a valid temporary or permanent registration for a vehicle is indeed a punishable offense under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The act sets out strict penalties for non-compliance, reflecting the importance of ensuring all vehicles on the road are properly registered.

What is process of registering car in India?

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and Section 39 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a vehicle can only be driven or allowed to be driven in a public place after it has been registered by the appropriate registering authority. To register a vehicle permanently, one must submit an application to the RTO along with necessary documents such as proof of purchase, insurance, identity proof, and address proof, and pay the requisite fees. The process ensures that all vehicles on the road are properly documented and meet regulatory standards.

Steps to register your new vehicle at the RTO

Visit the RTO with your new vehicle. Fill out Form 20 and submit it with the required documents. The RTO official will verify the details and documents. Pay the registration fees and road tax at the fee collection counter and collect the acknowledgement receipt. The RTO inspector will thoroughly inspect the new vehicle. The vehicle data (make/model, fuel type, emission standard, seating capacity, engine capacity, etc.) is uploaded to the central database. The RTO Superintendent will verify the uploaded vehicle data. The Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) will approve the vehicle registration. Post approval, the RTO will generate the Registration Certificate (RC) smartcard. Once the RC is ready, the RTO will dispatch it to your registered address via post.

How to check the RC status for your vehicle?

Visit Parivahan’s official website. Select “Vehicle Related Services” from the “Online Services” menu. Select the state name, select the RTO office and click “Proceed”. On the next page, click on “Status” and select “Know Your Application Status” Input the application number and captcha code and click the “Submit” button to view the vehicle RC status online.

