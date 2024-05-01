THESE schools of Delhi NCR received bomb threat: Check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bomb Squad outside Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Over 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning. As per precautionary measures, all schools have been sent home. As of now, the entire list of the schools has not been out, here are the names of schools that have been revealed so far. As per the list, 24 schools in East District have received threat messages but nothing suspicious found.

Here, we have curated a list of schools that have received panic messages in Delhi/NCR.

Police Station School Name & Address Preet Vihar Hill Wood School, G-Block, Preet Vihar, Delhi. Mother Global School, Nirman Vihar, Delhi. Bal Bharti School, Defense Enclave, Delhi. Laxmi Nagar Lovely Public Senior Secondary School, Priya Darshani Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi. Shakarpur No information regarding threats is received in any school. Madhu Vihar ABVP Public School, I.P. Extn., Patparganj, Delhi. Mayo International School, I.P. Extn. Delhi. Vivekanand International Public School, I.P. Extn., Delhi. National Victor Public School, I.P. Extn. Delhi. Gazipur Salvan Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-III, Delhi. St. Marry School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-III, Delhi. Patparganj Industrial Area No information regarding threats is received in any school. Mayur Vihar Mother’s Marry Sr. Sec. School, Near OCS Apptt., Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi. ASN Sr. Sec. School, Near Samachar Apptt., Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi. ASN International School, Pkt.-4, Mayur Vihar, Phase-1, Delhi. Mandawali Mayur Public School, Delhi. Pandav Nagar Elcon International School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi. Elcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi. Rishabh Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi. Bal Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-II, Delhi. Kalyanpuri PM Sh. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khichripur, Delhi. New Ashok Nagar Bal Bharti School, New Kondli, Delhi. Vidya Bal Bharti Mix Housing, Phase-III, Delhi. Evergreen Public School, Dallupura, Delhi. East Point, Vasundhara, Delhi. Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, B-Block, New Ashok Nagar, Delhi. Total School 24 Threat Received but nothing suspicious found

