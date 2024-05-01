THESE schools of Delhi NCR received bomb threat: Check full list here

Over 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning. As per precautionary measures, all schools have been sent home. As of now, the entire list of the schools has not been out, here are the names of schools that have been revealed so far. As per the list, 24 schools in East District have received threat messages but nothing suspicious found.
Here, we have curated a list of schools that have received panic messages in Delhi/NCR.
List of Schools in East District
|
Police Station
|
School Name & Address
|
Preet Vihar
|
|
Laxmi Nagar
|
|
Shakarpur
|
No information regarding threats is received in any school.
|
Madhu Vihar
|
|
Gazipur
|
|
Patparganj Industrial Area
|
No information regarding threats is received in any school.
|
Mayur Vihar
|
|
Mandawali
|
|
Pandav Nagar
|
|
Kalyanpuri
|
|
New Ashok Nagar
|
|
Total School
|
24
Threat Received but nothing suspicious found
