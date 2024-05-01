Wednesday, May 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. THESE schools of Delhi NCR received bomb threat: Check full list here

THESE schools of Delhi NCR received bomb threat: Check full list here

Here is the list of schools in Delhi-NCR that received a bomb threat email today, May 1.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 01, 2024 13:38 IST
Bomb Squad outside Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, in New
Image Source : PTI Bomb Squad outside Sanskriti School, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Over 100 schools in Delhi and NCR received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning. As per precautionary measures, all schools have been sent home. As of now, the entire list of the schools has not been out, here are the names of schools that have been revealed so far. As per the list, 24 schools in East District have received threat messages but nothing suspicious found.

Here, we have curated a list of schools that have received panic messages in Delhi/NCR.

ALSO READ | DPS in Noida and Greater Noida receive bomb threats, check list of impacted Schools

List of Schools in East District

Police Station

School Name & Address

Preet Vihar

 

  1. Hill Wood School, G-Block, Preet Vihar, Delhi.

  2. Mother Global School, Nirman Vihar, Delhi.

  3. Bal Bharti School, Defense Enclave, Delhi.

Laxmi Nagar

 

  1. Lovely Public Senior Secondary School, Priya Darshani Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.

Shakarpur

 

No information regarding threats is received in any school.

Madhu Vihar

 

  1. ABVP Public School, I.P. Extn., Patparganj, Delhi.

  2. Mayo International School, I.P. Extn. Delhi.

  3. Vivekanand International Public School, I.P. Extn., Delhi.

  4. National Victor Public School, I.P. Extn. Delhi.

Gazipur

 

  1. Salvan Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-III, Delhi.

  2. St. Marry School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-III, Delhi.

Patparganj Industrial Area

 

No information regarding threats is received in any school.

Mayur Vihar

 

  1. Mother’s Marry Sr. Sec. School, Near OCS Apptt., Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi.

  2. ASN Sr. Sec. School, Near Samachar Apptt., Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi.

  3. ASN International School, Pkt.-4, Mayur Vihar, Phase-1, Delhi.

Mandawali

 

  1. Mayur Public School, Delhi.

 

Pandav Nagar

 

  1. Elcon International School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi.

  2. Elcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi.

  3. Rishabh Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-I, Delhi.

  4. Bal Bharti Public School, Mayur Vihar, Phase-II, Delhi.

Kalyanpuri

 

  1. PM Sh. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khichripur, Delhi.

New Ashok Nagar

 

  1. Bal Bharti School, New Kondli, Delhi.

  2. Vidya Bal Bharti Mix Housing, Phase-III, Delhi.

  3. Evergreen Public School, Dallupura, Delhi.

  4. East Point, Vasundhara, Delhi.

  5. Govt. Girls Sr. Sec. School, B-Block, New Ashok Nagar, Delhi.

 

Total School

 

24 

Threat Received but nothing suspicious found

 

ALSO READ | DPS Dwarka, nine other schools in Delhi receive bomb threat email, probe on

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement