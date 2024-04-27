Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
  5. DC vs MI IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians fall short in thrilling run fest as Delhi Capitals enter playoff race

DC vs MI IPL 2024: Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 84 off just 27 balls and in-form Tristan Stubbs added quickfire 48* to help Delhi Capitals post their highest-ever total of 257/4 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2024 19:39 IST
DC vs MI IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Delhi Capitals players against Mumbai in the DC vs MI IPL 2024 game

In another run-fest in the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling win against Mumbai Indians in the 43rd match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Chasing a mammoth target of 258, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai fell only 10 runs short to suffer their sixth defeat of the season.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra (substituted by Rasikh Salam), Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara (substituted by Suryakumar Yadav).

More to follow...

