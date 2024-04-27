DC vs MI IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians fall short in thrilling run fest as Delhi Capitals enter playoff race

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Delhi Capitals players against Mumbai in the DC vs MI IPL 2024 game

In another run-fest in the IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling win against Mumbai Indians in the 43rd match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Chasing a mammoth target of 258, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai fell only 10 runs short to suffer their sixth defeat of the season.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kumar Kushagra (substituted by Rasikh Salam), Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara (substituted by Suryakumar Yadav).

More to follow...