Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi attacks RJD in Bihar, says 'Munger has suffered most during 'jungle raj''

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday in Bihar. Addressing a public rally in Munger, he said that the district has suffered the most during the 'jungle raj' -- referring to RJD rule in Bihar. He noted a shift from previous concerns about mass migration, attributing the change to the efforts of the NDA government, led by Nitish Kumar of JD(U) and BJP. He said that the NDA government has brought Munger out of that darkness of lantern -- party symbol of RJD.

NDA Vs INDI model

The Prime Minister also distinguished between two models during his address: the NDA model and the INDI Alliance model. He characterised the INDI Alliance model as centered around appeasement, while highlighting the NDA's approach as focused on satisfaction. "We gave toilets, gas, electricity connection and water facilities to women. We gave free ration and medical treatment. We never asked anyone about their religion or caste... Anyone who has the right will get the benefits. This is true secularism and social justice... INDI alliance is using all its might for appeasement. The 'Shehzada' of Congress has said something which will bring a problem for everyone... He has said that a survey would be conducted for every family," he added.

'Congress now has an evil eye on your property'

Speaking further, the Prime Minister raised concerns about the Congress party's intentions regarding property ownership. He warned people that Congress has set its sights on their property, proposing measures such as surveying farmers' houses and land and implementing an Inheritance Tax. "Congress has come up with such a law that you will not be able to give your land and property to your children. The 'Guru' of the 'Shehzade' is saying that they will grab more than half of your property if the Congress comes to power... During all this discussion, the RJD is silent because they also want to be a participant in its property and enjoy it," the PM added.

