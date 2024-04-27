Saturday, April 27, 2024
     
Nitish Kumar expresses condolences after 6 people killed as wedding pandal catches fire in Bihar's Darbhanga

An inquiry has been initiated to find the exact cause of the fire that took away six lives at a wedding pandal.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Darbhanga Updated on: April 27, 2024 12:40 IST
Fire in Darbhanga during a wedding
Image Source : INDIA TV Fire in Darbhanga during a wedding

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed his condolences after at least six people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a wedding pandal in Darbhanga district.

Taking to X, Nitish Kumar said, "It is sad that 6 people died in a fire incident during a wedding procession in Antor village of Alinagar block of Darbhanga. I have instructed for proper treatment of the injured and I wish them a speedy recovery. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the pain in this hour of grief."

In the incident on Thursday in Alinagar in Bahera police station area the pandal caught fire during the bursting of firecrackers, eyewitnesses said. It is suspected that a few inflammables kept inside the pandal helped the fire to spread rapidly, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Paswan (26), Lila Devi (23), Kanchan Devi (26), Siddhanth Kumar (4), Shashank Kumar (3) and Sakshi Kumari (5).

