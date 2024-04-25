Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 93 lakh voters to decide fate of 50 candidates across 5 constituencies in Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase 2

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Bihar is poised to take place on Friday, with over 93 lakh voters set to determine the fate of 50 candidates contesting across five constituencies. Among the 50 candidates contesting in the second phase, only three are women. RJD's Bima Bharti in Purnea is the sole female candidate contesting on a major party's ticket.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), an ally of the BJP, is contesting in all five seats, including Kishanganj, which it aims to win from the Congress. Additionally, JD(U) MPs in the remaining four constituencies will strive to maintain their hold on their respective turf.

In Bihar's sole parliamentary constituency where Muslims constitute the majority, Kishanganj, another three-cornered contest is on the horizon. The contenders include Congress MP Mohd Javed, JD(U) runner-up from 2019 Mujahid Alam, and Akhtarul Iman of the AIMIM. Iman made a significant impact five years ago by securing nearly three lakh votes.

Seven candidates in 7 fray from Purnea

The spotlight seems to be focused on Purnea, where a total of seven candidates are contesting, the lowest number among the five seats in Bihar.

An intense three-cornered battle is unfolding in the Lok Sabha constituency where JD(U) MP Santosh Kushwaha is vying for a hat-trick. However, he faces a formidable challenge from three-time former MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, who is contesting as an Independent candidate. Adding to the competition is RJD's Bima Bharti, an MLA who recently switched allegiance from the chief minister's party.

In neighbouring Katihar, former Union minister Tariq Anwar, who has won the seat many times, on tickets of the Congress (to which he returned a few years ago) as well as for the NCP (of which he was a founding member), is trying to wrest the constituency from JD(U)’s Dulal Chandra Goswami, to whom he had lost by a thin margin last time.

Another closely watched constituency is Bhagalpur, where the Congress is contesting for the first time in over two decades. Party MLA Ajeet Sharma, known for his surprising victories in the last couple of assembly polls by securing the eponymous Vidhan Sabha seat, is presenting a tough challenge to JD(U) MP Ajay Mandal.

In Banka, JD(U) MP Giridhari Yadav is locked in yet another straight contest with RJD’s Jay Prakash Naryan Yadav, from whom he had wrested the seat five years ago.

Key contests of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2 in Bihar

1. Kishanganj (2019 Result: Congress, Winner: Mohammad Jawed, Margin: 34,466)

2024 candidates: Mohammad Jawed (Congress) Vs Mujahid Alam (JDU)

2. Purnia (2019 Result: JDU, Winner: Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, Margin: 2,63,461)

2024 candidates: Santosh Kumar Kushwaha (JDU) Vs Bima Bharti (RJD) Vs Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav (Independent)

3. Katihar (2019 Result: JDU, Winner: Dulal Chandra Goswami, Margin: 57,203)

2024 candidates: Dulal Chandra Goswami (JDU) Vs Tariq Anwar (Congress)

93.96 lakh voters for five seats

The total number of voters for the five seats amounts to 93.96 lakh, comprising 45.15 lakh women and 306 individuals belonging to the third gender. Among them, young voters constitute over one-third of the electorate, with 13.77 lakh aged between 18 and 19 years, and another 20.86 lakh falling in the age group of 20 to 29 years.

Special arrangements will be made for 89,743 persons with disabilities and 79,085 voters aged over 85 years. Over 150 companies of paramilitary forces will collaborate with the local police to ensure free and fair polls, as reported by officials.

The elections coincide with an intense heatwave in the state, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in most areas. Arrangements including tents and drinking water have been put in place at the polling centers to mitigate the effects of the heatwave.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 2: Stage set for high-octane battle in Kerala, BJP keen to open account

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What will remain open, closed in Noida, Ghaziabad on voting day | DETAILS