Sony Reon Pocket 5- an innovative portable AC launched: Price, availabiliy and more

Sony has recently launched a new portable air conditioner, named Reon Pocket 5. The new travel-friendly small-sized AC is the fifth variant from the company and it could be carried in a pocket or on a collar to relieve the user from the heat. The new AC has been priced at 139 euros (which is around Rs 9,000) and it is available on Sony's official website itself (not in India).

What is so special about the Reon Pock 5?

The main highlight of this portable AC is that it can be easily fitted inside any clothes. So, in case you need a solution to travel solution during summer, then this pocket AC from Sony is going to help many and save them from the scorching heat, causing heat stroke, dehydration and more.

How to use Reon Pocket 5?

Reon Pocket 5 could easily be set on the back of any shirt or T-shirt- making it more comfortable to wear for a longer time. It further comes with a thermo module behind which some sensors related to temperature, humidity and motion.

Sony Reon Pocket 5: Features

Reon Pocket 5 is a device that supports both cooling and heating- making it ideal for both the season (summer and winter seasons). In-pocket AC comes with five cooling levels and four warming levels- so the users can use it as per their needs. Furthermore, the little AC can easily be operated from the mobile app.

One has to download the Reon Pocket app on their handset and then change its settings by the handset itself. Sony has also added a an auto start and stop feature on the fan- making it even easier to operate.

Where is the pocket AC selling?

As per the information, so far, the Sony Reon Pocket 5 is currently available only in the markets like- Japan and Hong Kong. Also, we saw the device registers on the official site of Sony UK as well. At present, the company has not yet confirmed if the device will be introduced in the Asian market or not.

