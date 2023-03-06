Summer essentials: Room coolers under Rs 10,000

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Summer essentials: Coolers under 10K

This time the summer season has hit early in most parts of the country. It is expected that India will witness heat waves this year, therefore, to beat that heat cooling appliances such as air coolers will come to our rescue and help us spend a comfortable time indoors. So here is a short list of some budget-category air coolers under the range of Rs 7000 to 10000, that you can look forward to buy this season. These air coolers are claimed to be equipped with superior features and performance, suiting the summer requirements.

Usha Coolboy Mini 18 18CBP1

For those looking for a budget-friendly air cooler, the Usha Coolboy Mini 18 18CBP1 is an excellent option. The compact version of the powerful Coolboy Personal cooler, the Mini version comes with all the features of its larger counterpart with the additional benefit of being compact and super portable. Additionally, its dust filter is designed to capture dust particles and pollutants, thus keeping the air you breathe clean and safe. With a power consumption of just 80 Watts, this cooler can be connected to your home inverter and operated even during power cuts making it your perfect companion for a personalized cooling experience.

Price: Rs 7,190

Hindware Smart Appliances Rio Tower Air Cooler

This air cooler by Hindware Smart Appliances is a tower air cooler and best in class. Equipped with the latest technologies such as a powerful fan, highly efficient motor, a smartly designed louver mechanism, and high air delivery for optimum spaces. All this ensures the cooling is efficient and effective. It comes with an ice chamber and has a unique and innovative design responsible for faster air cooling in the surrounding. For a hassle-free experience, this air cooler comes with a cord winding holder and a water level indicator giving timely updates to the consumers, and also supports inverter compatibility. With great built quality it is a very durable product and is designed to suit the needs of the consumers. The Rio Personal Tower Air Cooler by Hindware Smart Appliances is available on Amazon.

Price: Rs 7,990

Hindware Smart Appliances Cruzo Personal Air Cooler

Hindware Smart Appliances Cruzo Personal Air Cooler is a 25L capacity personal air cooler which offers a great cooling experience during the summer season. This highly compatible air cooler offers a peak air delivery of 2000 m³/hr, providing cooling in every corner of the room. The Bactoshield honeycomb pads ensure maximum water retention, as well as provide clean, fresh and hygienic cool air, by protecting the formation of bacteria by up to 99.9% on the honeycomb cooling pads. Keeping consumer convenience at the core, it is equipped with an ice chamber that ensures fast and long cooling hours as well as, comes with a water level indicator that makes the user aware of when to refill. Additionally, it is inverter compatible which is best suited for uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. Designed meticulously, the personal air cooler is compact and stylish and a great fit to complement modern and conventional interiors. This personal air cooler is available on Amazon.

Price: Rs 8,990

Usha Coolboy Breeze 35 35CBBP1

The Usha Coolboy Breeze is a summer must-have. Its ice chamber efficiently speeds up cooling while its high tank capacity ensures your surroundings stay cool way longer. Additionally, the dust filter ensures that the air around you remains healthy. This Coolboy Breeze has an 18 cm blower that delivers a powerful air throw up to 6 meters ensuring air circulation in all corners of the room. Further, the honeycomb cooling pads on three sides enable efficient and powerful cooling. To top it all, its large 35 L tank capacity makes it ideal for continuous cooling without the need for frequent water refills.

Price: Rs 10,090

The above article is a research piece and India TV takes no responsibility for the performance of the coolers mentioned above as we have not reviewed the same.

