Here's why Justin Bieber cried after performing at Coachella | See Photos

International singer Justin Bieber was the latest singer to take over the Coachella stage. Bieber surprised the Coachella crowd when he took the stage with Thames for a song. After his performance, Justin shared some of his photos on social media, but fans were surprised to see tears in his eyes. These pictures are becoming increasingly viral on social media. His wife Hailey has also reacted to this post. However, fans seemed concerned for the singer's mental health.

Performing at Coachella was a big deal

Performing at Coachella was a really big accomplishment for Justin. Seems like Justin posted these photos to showcase his emotional journey. His wife Hailey Bieber has also commented on the post, 'A pretty crier'. Fans are supporting him and giving him courage. Fans are worried after seeing his pictures and are asking him questions in the comment box. One user wrote, "Don't cry, otherwise I will cry too." Expressing concern, another user wrote, "Justin are you okay?"

Justin's health

Did you know Justin was scheduled to perform in India in October 2022 but had to cancel his concert due to health issues? This was his second program in India. Earlier he had performed in Mumbai in 2017. Talking about Bieber's health, earlier this year he was diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt Syndrome. After this, he distanced himself from stage performance.

Justin and Hailey's relationship

According to media reports, Justin and Hailey's relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs in the last few years. Hailey met Justin at the age of 12. In the year 2015, both of them started dating each other. After this, they separated for a short time in 2016, but soon the matter was resolved between the two. After a few years, both of them got married.

