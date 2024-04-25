New York's highest court overturns former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL New York's highest court overturned Harvey Weinstein's conviction in the 2020 rape case

In a shocking reversal in the seminal case of the #MeToo movement, New York's highest court overturned former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction on felony sex crime charges on Thursday. The trial judge who oversaw Mr. Weinstein's case committed a critical error, the New York Court of Appeals said in a 4-3 ruling. According to Reuters, the state Court of Appeals stated that the trial judge erred gravely in permitting the prosecution to present testimony from women who said Weinstein had abused them, even though these allegations were unrelated to the counts he was facing.

For those who don't know, last year, Harvey Weinstein was present in court in a wheelchair during the sentencing hearing and begged the judge for mercy on February 23. The 70-year-old Harvey Weinstein was then asked to serve another 20 years of imprisonment in this case.

What is Harvey Weinstein's case?

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Los Angeles court in 2013 for raping and harassing an Italian actor. Moreover, It is known that Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual harassment in a 2020 case, for which he was already serving a 23-year jail sentence. He was accused of rape and sexual exploitation by about 80 women under MeToo.

However, in some cases, Harvey was acquitted. Harvey had already been sentenced to 23 years in prison, after which he was also found guilty in two other cases of sexual assault in December 2022. Harvey Weinstein was also accused of rape by an actress in 2013. The actress said that Harvey Weinstein called her to a hotel and raped her.

In 2013, an actress had accused Weinstein of rape

The identity of the actress who accused Harvey Weinstein was not revealed. But she tearfully pleaded with the judge to give maximum punishment to Weinstein. 'Harvey Weinstein's selfish and disgusting actions have ruined my life. No jail sentence is enough to compensate for the harm he has caused me,' the actress had said in court.

