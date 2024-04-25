Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to hit OTT year after its theatrical release

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to hit OTT

After enthralling the audience in theaters last year, the romantic comedy-drama 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is all set to make its digital debut. The film had earned Rs 115 crore at the worldwide box office. Since its theatrical release, fans have been waiting for its OTT release. Now after almost a year, the long wait is about to end. A big update has come out on the streaming platform and the date of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's OTT release.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will hit Jio Cinema in mid-May, almost a year after its theatrical release on June 2, 2023. However, there is a twist. The film will be available exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium, requiring viewers to subscribe to enjoy Vicky and Sara's delightful antics on screen.

About the film

For the unversed, directed by Laxman Utekar, the film received critical acclaim for its innovative story and the charming performances of its lead actors. Fans especially loved the chemistry between Vicky and Sara, making the film a must-watch romantic comedy. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around a middle-class couple Kappu and Saumya, who decide to get a divorce to buy a house under the government scheme. However, things change when their family finds out about their fake-real divorce.

On their work fronts

Talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a very busy schedule and he has many films in the queue. Kaushal's one of the most anticipated projects is 'Love and War', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Additionally, he will star in Karan Johar's 'Bad News' alongside Tripti Dimri. Along with this, he will be seen in the film 'Chhaava', in which he plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Meanwhile, there are reports of Sara Ali Khan working in the film 'Sky Force', which also stars Veer Pahadia and Akshay Kumar.

