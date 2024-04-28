Insecurity or Jealousy? Rajan Shahi reveals reason behind Hina Khan's exit from Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajan Shahi makes big revelation on Hina Khan's exit

Famous TV producer Rajan Shahi is in the headlines these days after he sacked Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe (lead pair) from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Even before this, Rajan Shahi exited the lead actress of his show, Hina Khan AKA Akshara. Recently, during an interview, Rajan Shahi talked openly about the reason behind Hina Khan's exit from the famous show.

Was Hina Khan not happy with her screen time?

Hina Khan leaving Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata was the biggest mystery in the TV world. Now, while addressing the same, producer Rajan Sahi spoke about the whole matter. "Hina Khan is really a good actress, but when we were working together we were facing many problems. Actually, Hina started having trouble with the character of Shivangi Joshi (Naira). She started feeling that 'Naira' was being glorified in the show, but nothing like that was happening. Both Hina and Shivangi were getting equal screen time."

Taking his point further, Rajan said that Hina started interfering in the script of the show and this started giving rise to a lot of disagreements. "The channel and the team held meetings with her several times, but Hina remained dissatisfied. We then decided that now we would end the character of 'Akshara' so that Hina could be out of the show without any problem."

When Hina Khan refused to shoot with Shivangi

Now Hina Khan and Rajan Shahi share a cordial relationship, but there was a time when both of them seemed very angry with each other. "I had been observing for a long time that Hina was dissatisfied with the scenes with Shivangi, but one day she refused to shoot with Shivangi. On the same day, we decided that now Hina would not work further in the show. Although Hina did shoot the next day, by then the decision had been taken to remove her from the show," said Rajan Sahi.

