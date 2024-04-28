J-K: Four dead, two injured as car plunges into stream in Sonamarg area, rescue ops held | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visual of rescue operation

Four people died while two others were injured after a car coming from Sonamarg towards Kangan skidded off the road at Gagangeer and plunged into Sindh River in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (April 28), officials said. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident took place at around 4 pm when a vehicle carrying nine passengers was en route to Kangan in the Ganderbal district from Sonamarg, the police said.

The vehicle went out of the driver’s control and dropped into the Sindh stream in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Police start rescue operation

Upon receiving the information, the police, along with SDRF and other forces rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

“On receiving this information PS Gund along with SDRF and other forces started the rescue operation, during which 2 injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment and four bodies were also retrieved from the spot,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Three persons were still missing from the spot of the accident.

Driver detained

According to the police, the driver of the Tavera taxi who jumped out before the vehicle dropped into the stream was detained.

The identity of the passengers have yet not been ascertained.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.



