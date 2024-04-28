Uttar Pradesh: 6 dead, over 20 injured as speeding truck collides head-on with bus in Unnao

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

As many as six people died while over 20 sustained injuries in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on Sunday (April 28) afternoon after a speeding truck collided head-on with a bus, ripping through one of its side, the police said. The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident, while the truck driver was arrested, they added. The accident took place near Jamaldipur village on the Hardoi-Unnao road in the Safipur police station area. Doctors at the community health centre in Safipur referred the injured persons to the district hospital in Unnao and in Kanpur.

According to Circle Officer Safipur Rishikant Shukla, six people have died in the accident, while over 20 were injured.

The bus was carrying nearly 35 passengers, Shukla informed.

Of the 20 injured persons, 11 have been sent to Kanpur, while 9 have been taken to the district hospital in Unnao.

Some passengers, who sustained minor injuries were discharged after first-aid treatment, the CO said.

He added that efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)

