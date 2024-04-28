Uttar Pradesh: Engineering student shot dead by girlfriend's father in Ghaziabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The man shot his daughter's boyfriend over the couple's alleged relationship.

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old engineering student was allegedly shot dead by the father of a woman he was in a relationship with, police said on Saturday. "One Vipul, a BTech student, was shot dead in a flat in the Crossing Republic area around 3.30 am on Friday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

"The victim was allegedly in a relationship with the daughter of the accused," the officer said. "The accused reached the flat in the night and had an altercation with Vipul after which Singh shot him five times," he added. Singh was allegedly against Vipul's relationship with his daughter, the police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation started, they said.

Earlier, a woman was on Friday shot dead in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi allegedly by a minor boy, police said. They said the minor was in a relationship with the daughter of the deceased. The minor has been identified and teams have been formed to apprehend him, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered under relevant sections.

(With inputs from PTI)

