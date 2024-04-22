Karnataka horror: 28-year-old woman raped by man in front of his wife, forced to convert

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The man had forced the woman to move into their home in Belagavi and demanded her to follow their orders.

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped and forced to convert to Islam by a man in front of his wife. The woman had been threatened with her explicit pictures being released online in return to comply with the man's demands. The woman further claimed that the man had forced her to remove 'Kumkum' from her forehead and wear burkha.

Meanwhile, police have filed a case against seven persons, including the man and his wife, in connection to the case. The accused has been identified as Rafik. According to the FIR, the couple had deceived the woman and had sexual relations with her. Later, they began clicking intimate pictures of her and blackmailed her to convert to Islam.

According to reports, the woman claimed that Rafik forced her to divorce her husband and threatened to expose her pictures online if she refused. She also mentioned that the couple threatened to harm her if she didn’t convert.

Rafik had forced the woman to move into their home in Belagavi and demanded her to follow their orders. The woman further alleged that she faced caste-based insults and was pressured by the accused to convert to another religion because she belonged to a backward caste, as per India Today report.

The Police have filed an FIR under various laws, including the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, relevant sections of the IT law, the SC/ST Act, and the Indian Penal Code. These charges include rape, kidnapping, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation, reports said.

