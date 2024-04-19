Woman raped and tortured for a month by neighbour in MP's Guna

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old woman was raped and tortured savagely by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. The victim claimed the accused forcibly held her captive for a month and sexually assaulted her while also making her subject to inhume treatment.

The victim shares horrific details of the incident

The police said the two were reportedly in a relationship, and the accused had an eye on the victim's property registered under her mother's name. The victim claimed that the accused allegedly forced her to get married to him and got her parental property transferred to his name.

Reportedly, sharing her horrific ordeal, which she has been subject to, the victim told police that the accused forcibly took her to his residence a month ago and held her confined to a room. There, he allegedly raped her and made her subject to repeated beatings by belts and water pipes.

The victim also claimed that the accused allegedly applied chilli powder to her wounds and sealed her lips with glue to prevent her from screaming.

However, after months of torment, the victim on Tuesday somehow managed to escape from the house and walk 5 kilometres through the night to reach the Cantonment police station by morning. Upom reaching to police station, the victim who was seriously injured was rushed to the hospital. The injuries suggest she was subject to repeated thrashing, as her lips were sealed shut with glue, her eyes were swollen, and her body bore visible signs of beating.

Meanwhile, police said, on the woman's complaint, the accused has been arrested and was booked under Indian Penal Code's Section 376 (rape), 294 (obscene language), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). The police added that further investigation into the incident is currently underway.