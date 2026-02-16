Macron in India: Rafale, submarines and big-ticket defence deals set stage for landmark visit

New Delhi:

India is gearing up for a high-profile diplomatic and strategic moment as French President Emmanuel Macron is set to arrive in India on Monday for his three-day visit. The visit promises significant momentum across defence, technology and global governance. Macron is set to attend the AI Impact Summit hosted by India and hold a bilateral summit in Mumbai, marking his fourth visit to India and his first to the country's financial capital. With major defence agreements on the table and geopolitical cooperation expanding, the visit is expected to shape the next phase of the India-France strategic partnership.

Rafale deal expected to take center stage

The upcoming talks are set to spotlight India's growing fighter aircraft programme and the expansion of its fleet of Rafales. Earlier on February 12, India cleared a long-pending proposal to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets under a government-to-government framework with France, nearly two decades after the plan was originally rolled out to boost the Indian Air Force's combat prowess.

In total, capital acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 3.60 lakh crore including procurement of an additional six US-made Boeing P8-I surveillance aircraft for the Indian Navy, was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) project, 18 aircraft will be supplied by Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale, in a fly-away condition and the rest will be manufactured in India with over 50 per cent indigenous content that will be met in phases.

During President Macron's visit, both sides are expected to advance discussions on deeper collaboration in fighter jet capability, sustainment, maintenance and joint future technologies. This includes ongoing negotiations on indigenous manufacturing components, engine technology cooperation and potential upgrades to the existing IAF Rafale fleet.

Focus on submarine cooperation under P-75I framework

Another major topic on the agenda is likely to be submarine development under Project P-75I. India and France are engaged in talks for advanced conventional submarines with air-independent propulsion systems. The visit is expected to fast-track discussions with French defence firms for technology transfer, joint production and long-term naval cooperation. France's long history of maritime Defence collaboration with India places it as one of the frontrunners for this next-generation submarine programme.

Defence technology, engines and joint production in spotlight

As per reports, a key feature of Macron's visit will be strengthening defence industrial cooperation. Talks are underway for joint development of high-power jet engines for India's future fighter platforms. The two countries are also exploring more co-production opportunities, including helicopter components, naval systems and advanced artillery. India's focus on self-reliance aligns strongly with French willingness to transfer critical technologies. This synergy is expected to result in new pacts aimed at boosting India's domestic Defence manufacturing capabilities.

Expanded Indo-Pacific and maritime cooperation

Maritime cooperation between the two nations remains central to their strategic roadmap. The visit will likely see renewed commitments on Indo-Pacific surveillance, joint naval exercises and intelligence sharing on maritime security. India and France have been working closely on maintaining free and open sea routes, countering illegal fishing and addressing emerging naval challenges in the region. The summit may include new announcements on trilateral partnerships in the Indo-Pacific involving other like-minded nations.

Economic and tech collaborations alongside defence

Although Defence cooperation will dominate the visit, Macron's participation in the AI Impact Summit is expected to open discussions on digital governance, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence standards and ethical deployment of new technologies. This will complement economic partnerships in clean energy, space technology and high,tech manufacturing where India and France have seen strong growth in recent years.

India-France strategic partnership

Over the years, the relationship between India and France has evolved into one of the most dependable strategic partnerships. Both countries share strong alignment on global issues including climate change, technology regulation, counter-terrorism and multipolarity in world politics. President Macron's 2026 visit comes at a time when India and France are consolidating their cooperation in Defence, energy, space, trade and cultural diplomacy. The visit is expected to reinforce the long-standing trust, shared values and mutual strategic interests that define their partnership.

ALSO READ: AI Summit, defence deals and more: France's Macron to begin 3-day India visit today | Full itinerary