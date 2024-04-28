Sunday, April 28, 2024
     
  Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube lead Chennai Super Kings to major T20 record

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube lead Chennai Super Kings to major T20 record

After scoring an unbeaten century against Lucknow Super Giants in the last game, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad registered another hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad to script another record in the Indian Premier League.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2024 22:00 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube
Image Source : AP Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 game on April 28, 2024

In-form Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's knock to help Chennai Super Kings post a challenging total of 212 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Gaikwad smashed 98 runs off just 54 balls as Chennai scripted a major record in T20 cricket history.

Gaikwad's heroics helped Chennai Super Kings post their 35th 200-plus total, a new record for most 200-plus totals in T20 cricket history. Chennai equalled English county side Somerset's all-time record of 34 200-plus totals in their last IPL 2024 game against Lucknow Super Giants and now dethroned them with a new landmark. 

Most 200+ totals in T20 cricket history

  1. 35 - Chennai Super Kings
  2. 34 - Somerset
  3. 32 - India men's cricket team
  4. 31 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  5. 29 - Yorkshire

More to follow...

