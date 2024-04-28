Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube lead Chennai Super Kings to major T20 record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 game on April 28, 2024

In-form Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain's knock to help Chennai Super Kings post a challenging total of 212 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Gaikwad smashed 98 runs off just 54 balls as Chennai scripted a major record in T20 cricket history.

Gaikwad's heroics helped Chennai Super Kings post their 35th 200-plus total, a new record for most 200-plus totals in T20 cricket history. Chennai equalled English county side Somerset's all-time record of 34 200-plus totals in their last IPL 2024 game against Lucknow Super Giants and now dethroned them with a new landmark.

Most 200+ totals in T20 cricket history

35 - Chennai Super Kings 34 - Somerset 32 - India men's cricket team 31 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru 29 - Yorkshire

